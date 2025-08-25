ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Border, spy agencies among worst federal workplaces: survey

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Canada Border Services Agency officer speaks to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, August 9, 2021. The union representing thousands of Canadian border workers says they will begin job action Friday afternoon if no deal is reached by then. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.