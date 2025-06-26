Canada

Bodies of three people missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in Quebec recovered

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Airmedic medical transport aircraft on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Saint-Hubert. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.