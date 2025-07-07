ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Blindsided, betrayed’: Canadian woman with Trump-supporting American husband detained by immigration officials in U.S.

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

Cynthia Olivera is seen in this undated image. (Source: Francisco Olivera via ABC 10 News San Diego)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.