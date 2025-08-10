ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Tariffs are having a unique impact on back-to-school shopping, analyst says

By Abigail Bimman

Published

Back to school supplies in a shop in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.