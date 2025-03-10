ADVERTISEMENT

Average asking rents decrease for fifth straight month to $2,088: report

By The Canadian Press

Average asking rents across Canada fell year-over-year for the fifth straight month in February to $2,088. A building with "For Rent" and "For Sale" signs is posted in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















