Canada

Alleged cult Twin Flames Universe accused of coercing students into changing gender

By Joseph Loiero, W5 Producer and Avery Haines

In part three of a multi-part W5 investigation, past members of 'Twin Flames Universe' explain how they were pressured to accept new gender identities.


















