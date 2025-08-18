ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Air Canada strike updates: Airline won’t negotiate with union until they return to work

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

‘I would sue the union for its damages’: labour relations lawyer on CUPE strike

‘We will not turn our backs on our workers’: CUPE on ongoing flight attendant strike

We played by rule, CUPE acting against law: Air Canada CEO

CUPE spokesperson: 'Thousands united coast-to-coast' in defiance of work orders

Canadian stranded in Rome receiving ‘absolutely no feedback’ from Air Canada

‘I’ve lost faith in Air Canada’: Canadian stranded in Portugal

‘We haven’t seen this type of defiance in quite a long time’: Labour lawyer

Aerial view of striking Air Canada workers outside Pearson

Flight attendants call return-to-work order ‘unconstitutional’

‘I’m paying the cost’: Travellers frustrated by Air Canada chaos

Air Canada says they intend to be operational tonight

