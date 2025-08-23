ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Air Canada says more passengers eligible for reimbursement if flights were cancelled

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Air Canada employee hands out snacks to travellers waiting for a flight at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.