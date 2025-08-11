ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Air Canada flight attendants ‘mobilizing’ at major airports as strike threat grows

By Kamil Karamali

Published

Air Canada flight attendants could go on strike if a new agreement isn’t reached by Friday, Aug. 15.


















