ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Adults driving surge in toy sales as ‘kidult’ trend grows

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Visitors walk past Pokemon characters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. (Shizuo Kambayashi/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.