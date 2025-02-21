ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

70% of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs on United States: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rebecca Blackwell


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.