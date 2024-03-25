Are you choosing not to fly on Boeing 737 planes? We want to hear from you

Amid ongoing scrutiny of Boeing 737s, some travellers are opting not to fly on the aircraft, citing past incidents that have prompted hundreds of the planes to be temporarily grounded for safety checks.

Earlier this year, a door panel on an Alaska Airlines jetliner, a Max 9 model, blew out mid-air after takeoff from Portland, Ore. Reports suggest that bolts which help to keep the panel in place were missing after repair work at a Boeing factory. The incident left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

United Airlines also reportedly found loose bolts on multiple 737 Max 9 planes days following Alaska's panel incident.

Other models, like the Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane, also made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport due to an engine malfunction shortly after departing on Jan. 18.

In recent events, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by year-end, while the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says Boeing needs to address quality issues before the agency will allow more production.

CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians about whether their flying habits have changed amid ongoing aircraft malfunctions.

