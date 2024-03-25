Business

    • Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in shakeup amid safety crisis

    Share

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by year-end in a broad management shakeup brought on by the planemaker's sprawling safety crisis exacerbated by a January mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane.

    In addition, board chair Larry Kellner and Stan Deal, head of the company's commercial planes business, are also leaving as Boeing's board tries to get control of the myriad issues that have shaken confidence in the iconic planemaker over several weeks.

    The January incident was the most recent in a series of safety crises that have shaken the industry's confidence in the planemaker and hampered its ability to increase production. Calhoun, 66, was brought in as CEO following a pair of crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people.

    Immediately after the Jan. 5 panel blowout, airline executives expressed support for Calhoun, but those good feelings ebbed after additional production delays and as regulators detailed quality problems at its key manufacturing hub outside Seattle.

    Some investors said the shake-up would not be enough to address these persistent issues.

    "Boeing has had massive problems for years and he has not been able to fix those problems," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at investment firm 50 Park Investments. "The CEO's job is to fix the problem, and he hasn't been able to do that."

    Boeing shares have lost roughly a quarter of their value since the incident. They were up 1.2 per cent Monday, well off earlier highs.

    The company is facing heavy regulatory scrutiny and U.S. authorities curbed production while it attempts to fix its safety and quality problems. The company is in talks to buy its former subsidiary Spirit AeroSystems to try to get more control over its supply chain.

    Michael O'Leary, head of Ireland's Ryanair, a top Boeing customer, said on Monday the airline welcomed the "much-needed" management changes at Boeing, saying the shakeup was good for the U.S. planemaker's customers.

    Calhoun said he made the decision to step down. "It was me giving them notice that at the end of this year I plan to retire," Calhoun told CNBC. He said he wanted to stay to the end of the year to address quality issues.

    COO Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead Boeing Commercial Airplanes, effective Monday.

    Steve Mollenkopf, former CEO of tech company Qualcomm, has been appointed new chair of the board and is

    leading the search for the next CEO. A source told Reuters Mollenkopf will join Kellner on planned meetings with major U.S. and foreign airline CEOs.

    Scott Hamilton, managing director at aviation consulting firm Leeham Company, said the changes "speak to the depth of the crisis at the company following Jan. 5’s accident ... But it also speaks to the thin bench for executive ranks."

    Questions about management

    Regulatory scrutiny surfaced troubling issues that caused investors and customers to lose confidence in the iconic manufacturer.

    A U.S. National Transportation Safety Board report of the Alaska Air incident found that the panel blowout was caused in part because several bolts meant to hold the plug in place were removed and not replaced - and there was no paperwork detailing what happened to those bolts.

    The head of the NTSB told lawmakers in early March that the company had not provided records the agency had requested.

    Following the incident, the FAA curbed Boeing production to a rate of 38 jets per month, but CFO Brian West said last week it had not even reached that figure. He added the planemaker has been burning more cash than expected in this quarter than expected.

    Last week, a group of U.S. airline CEOs sought meetings with Boeing directors without Calhoun to express frustration over the Alaska Airlines accident and management.

    “The problems in Boeing’s executive suite are systemic.

    Nothing is going to change for the better without company leadership acknowledging their failures and thoroughly committing to fixing them," said Ray Goforth, executive director of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which represents more than 19,000 workers at Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

    Analysts and investors called the shakeup positive for Boeing, but stressed that much depends on Calhoun’s successor and changing the company’s culture from the top.

    Calhoun told CNBC Boeing will fix its quality issues.

    "They are up to the challenge," Calhoun said. "We're going to calm it down. We're going to get ahead of it."

    United said it “continues to root for Boeing’s success and we look forward to working with them during their leadership transition.” Delta said it "will remain closely engaged with Boeing."

    Some suggested Spirit AeroSystems CEO Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive and U.S. government official, now tasked with a complex tie-up deal with the U.S. planemaker, as a possible successor to Calhoun.

    Shanahan's "sole priority remains building a culture of safety" at Spirit, spokesperson Joe Buccino said Monday.

    Reporting by Lisa Barrington, David Shepardson and Allison Lampert; additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gaffen, Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila, Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    • Maduro makes official re-election run while would-be rival struggles to register candidacy

      Polls show that Venezuelans would trounce the unpopular Maduro by a landslide if given half a chance. But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions

    • Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

      The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as mayor of Colorado Springs, and Jason Dunn, have been asked to conduct the review prompted by the Feb. 16 shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. An executive summary of key findings and recommendations will be released, and the university's emergency management team can then work on any suggested changes, chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in an email sent to the campus on Thursday and released to The Associated Press on Monday. Nicholas Jordan, 25, is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, a senior studying music, and his friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, a mother of two who loved singing. Authorities have not revealed a motive but the shooting came about a month after Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp amid an ongoing dispute about living conditions in their shared living area, according to Jordan's arrest affidavit. Another suitemate told investigators that he and Knopp had made multiple complaints about Jordan’s “living area cleanliness,” and his marijuana and cigarette smoking. The death threat came after Knopp gathered some trash in a bag and placed it at the door of Jordan’s bedroom in the pod-style dorm, which included a shared living area and individual bedrooms, the other suitemate said. “Mr. Jordan threatened Mr. Knopp and told him that he would ”kill him” and there would be consequences if Mr. Jordan was asked to take out the trash again,” police said in the document. The dispute in early January was reported to campus police and housing officials, but there is no indication in the document that university officials made any attempt to remove the suspect from the suite, despite multiple reports of conflicts, including the threat. The university has declined to say whether it took any action in response to the problems, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and federal student privacy laws. Jordan, a junior who had been studying accounting at the university, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan has not been asked to enter a plea yet and his prosecution is on hold for now because of concerns about his mental health. Last week, a judge ordered that Jordan's mental competency be evaluated by a psychologist at the request of Jordan's lawyer. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has about 11,000 students. It was founded in 1965 and started as a division of the University of Colorado in Boulder, the state’s flagship public college. It was recognized as an independent college in 1974.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News