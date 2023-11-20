Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
Last November, the federal government removed the cap on the number of hours international students can work in a pilot project designed to address labour shortages in the Canadian economy.
However, the pilot project is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, which means international students will once again be limited to working 20 hours per week starting next year.
This comes as a time of heightened cost-of-living concerns in Canada, especially with skyrocketing grocery prices and housing costs. At the same time, international students also are charged tuition that is on average more than five times higher than domestic students, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Canada's international student program has also been under heightened scrutiny, as the number of students from abroad in Canada has more than doubled since 2011. A Senate report from September said Canada's international student program faces "integrity challenges" and said institutions have become over reliant on international student tuition.
If you are an international student currently working more than 20 hours per week, CTVNews.ca wants to here from you.
How do you plan to pay for your tuition and living expenses while working fewer hours? Will your employer allow you to work fewer hours or will you need to find a new job? Would you like to see the federal government permanently life the 20-hour cap?
Share your questions by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police
Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police looking for three suspects in October Chinatown statue vandalism
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for three suspects who allegedly broke two statues in Chinatown on Oct. 8.
Barrie
-
Annual tree lighting in Orillia, Ont., sparks disappointment and criticism
The response to Orillia's annual Christmas tree lighting has been anything but festive and jolly.
-
Mount St. Louis Moonstone unveils first-of-its-kind $14M chairlift ahead of winter season
The first-of-its-kind chairlift is almost ready for the winter season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone.
-
Last llama on the loose returns to his home in the Blue Mountains
After nearly 10 days on the loose in the wilds of the Blue Mountains, the last llama on the loose returned home Monday.
Kitchener
-
Man sent to hospital after Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH Check out this archive footage of downtown Kitchener in 1967
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
-
Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
London
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.
-
'Be merry and shine bright': Lighting of the Lights to kick off holiday season
If you and the family are looking for something fun to do this Friday night and are eager to get into the holiday spirit, then the annual Lighting of the Lights event in Victoria Park might be just the thing.
-
Bad Boy Furniture gets Ontario court approval to start liquidation sale
An Ontario court has granted Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. permission to begin liquidating its stores.
Windsor
-
Christmas decorations returned to Johnny Shotz
Good news for a Tecumseh business that is thankful for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.
-
SafePoint to pause services amid provincial review of CTS sites
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board has unanimously voted to pause operations at the SafePoint consumption and treatment services site after the holidays.
-
Concerns emerge over NextStar's plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant
Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.
Montreal
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike
Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike. Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 - 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Rock band Styx bring trio of shows to N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Elaborate Manitoba swearing-in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show
The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet ministers sworn in at the province's new horticultural showcase cost $19,600 and was almost held outside, information obtained by The Canadian Press shows.
-
Destructive fire at Brandon business suspected to be arson: police
A fire at a Brandon building on Monday that left it destroyed is suspected to be a case of arson.
-
Manitoba raises transgender flag in Winnipeg park
The Manitoba government marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony at Winnipeg’s Memorial Park.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
-
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
-
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Edmonton
-
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide
The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.
-
3 fires within 24 hours under investigation by Wetaskiwin police
Mounties in Wetaskiwin believe three suspicious fires within 24 hours could have been started by the same person or group.
Vancouver
-
2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning near the University of British Columbia.
-
B.C. breeder with 'belligerent' attitude towards SPCA, no remorse for suffering dogs fined $6K
A dog breeder who was “belligerent” towards the B.C. SPCA and failed to show “any remorse” for the suffering of animals in her care has been fined $6,000, according to a recent court decision.
-
Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say
Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.
Politics
-
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Harrowing and heartbreaking': Liberal, Conservative MPs show solidarity with Israel
A small group of Liberal and Conservative MPs are in Israel as part of what they say is a bipartisan trip to show solidarity with the country as it grieves a gruesome attack by Hamas and comes under scrutiny for deaths in the Gaza Strip.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
Health
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft hires 2 leading executives from company that created ChatGPT
Microsoft on Monday hired two leading executives from the company that created ChatGPT after one of them was abruptly fired by OpenAI, the startup whose chatbot kicked off the era of generative artificial intelligence.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
-
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting case
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday, where he could learn whether he will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.
-
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Business
-
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.
-
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Oscar Pistorius will have another chance at parole on Friday after nearly a decade in prison
Oscar Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing on Friday after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from prison in March.
-
Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned. Sotheby's thinks they could fetch record over US$10 million
Sotheby's is to auction six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's winning run at last year's soccer World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than US$10 million.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.