Are you a health-care worker who decided to leave Canada?

    Canada is facing major labour shortages in nurses and doctors. (Anna Shvets via Pexels) Canada is facing major labour shortages in nurses and doctors. (Anna Shvets via Pexels)
    As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, the federal government recently announced measures to attract more health-care professionals in underserved regions, especially rural and remote areas.

    In mid-February, the government announced it is increasing student loan debt relief for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent.

    Canada is expected to face significant labour shortages in general practitioners and family physicians across the country from 2022 to 2031, according to data from the federal government. The data shows Canada has fewer doctors per capita than most OECD countries, which may hurt the ability of Canadians to receive timely care.

    Are you a doctor, nurse or health-care professional who has weighed leaving Canada? If you did leave, why did you decide to make the move? How could Canada improve its system to entice more health-care professionals to stay in Canada?

    CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

