Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation.
The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
While the First Nation is fictional, the stories featured in CTV Comedy Channel's new sitcom "Acting Good" are not. The 10-part series premiering Monday is loosely based on the life of Anishinaabe comedian Paul Rabliauskas.
The series was co-created by Rabliauskas, who also stars in it, and fellow comedians Amber-Sekowan Daniels, Eric Toth and Pat Thornton.
"Acting Good" follows Rabliauskas' character as he returns home after a failed attempt at living in Winnipeg.
The show is being touted as a first of its kind when it comes to Indigenous storytelling in Canada. The series showcases the quick-witted, sharp and satirical humour found in Indigenous communities instead of being rooted in trauma and drama so often depicted in television and movies.
"To have a show out there for the Canadian audience that's pure comedy is so important," Rabliauskas said in a phone interview.
"The old stereotypes that you're used to seeing -- none of those are there. It really is just about a silly family that just happens to live on a reserve, that just happens to be Native."
Much of the situational humour on which "Acting Good" relies comes from Rabliauskas' own experiences growing up in Poplar River First Nation, about 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg. The standup comedian spent his childhood in the community before moving to Winnipeg with his family for school.
Though the comedian has more than a decade of experience on the standup scene, this is the first time he has ventured into scripted territory.
"The acting was a little scary and intimidating," admitted Rabliauskas.
Transitioning into the new role was made easier with help from a veteran crew, including Cree actor Michael Greyeyes, who directed some of the episodes. Greyeyes is fresh off his role as Terry Thomas in Peacock's sitcom "Rutherford Falls."
It also helped that the character is based on Rabliauskas, but he said he doesn't have any plans to go on any auditions now that the first season has been shot.
The show also tapped Anishinaabe director Darlene Naponse, whose latest feature "Stellar" premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, to direct, as well as series co-showrunners Daniels and Toth.
The series also stars Thornton as the manager of the local grocery store and the "only white guy on the Rez," as well as a lineup of Indigenous actors including Billy Merasty, Roseanne Supernault, Gabriel Daniels, Avery Claudia Sutherland, Cheyenna Sapp and Tina Keeper.
Keeper's company, Kistikan Pictures, produced "Acting Good," along with Buffalo Gal Pictures.
The Cree actor portrays family matriarch and Rabliauskas' character's mom, Agnes.
Keeper got to know Rabliauskas' real-life mother, Sophia, during her time as a Liberal member of Parliament. The elder Rabliauskas has been internationally recognized for her work as an environmental activist.
The role did come with some new challenges for the veteran actor. Despite years of experience acting in dramas, including "North of 60," Keeper hasn't had much opportunity to act in comedic roles.
Keeper said structural changes in the industry have forced the people in positions of power to create space for diverse and inclusive programming reflective of community realities without relying on damaging tropes. For years, networks failed to recognize the humour in Indigenous communities.
"People had their blinders on. It's not that it wasn't there. It just wasn't being picked up," said Keeper.
"The times are changing. The systemic, structural changes are really important."
Rabliauskas hopes the show appeals to Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences alike. But what would make his effort a success is that Indigenous communities can watch the series and see themselves in it.
"I definitely want my people to love the show -- I hope there's a lot of pride that they take away from it," he said.
Being greenlit for a second season would also be welcomed, he added with a laugh.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian arenas improving to combat temperature changes
In the case of ice rinks, refrigeration has historically meant moving the 'waste heat' outdoors through a coolant system. That's an increasingly big challenge as Canadian arena operators have to run their ice plants longer and at higher power to counteract warmer outdoor temperatures while also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and not add to the warmer environment.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Toronto
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
Without a Ford on the ballot, Etobicoke North faces uncertain election
For the first time in 22 years, Etobicoke North won't have a Ford on their municipal election ballot.
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Ottawa
-
Almost 34,000 voters cast ballots in last advance voting day in Ottawa
Nearly 34,000 people cast ballots Friday in the final day of advance voting ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Ottawa.
-
Meet the candidates for school board trustee in Ottawa's municipal election
When Ottawa voters head to the polls on Oct. 24 to vote for mayor and councillor, they will also be marking the ballot for a school board trustee.
-
Wolfe Island ferry to be out of service Sunday afternoon due to staff shortage
The Wolfe Islander III ferry between Wolfe Island and Kingston will be out of service this afternoon.
Barrie
-
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
-
Innisfil residents pay their respects to two officers killed in the line of duty
Dozens gathered in Innisfil to pay their respects to two fallen officers and offer support to those in mourning.
-
Three people charged after stolen vehicle strikes Orillia home
Orillia OPP have charged three people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
From the body of a missing Kitchener woman found in B.C to a fire at a Kitchener encampment. Here are the top stories of the week from CTV Kitchener.
-
One dead after collision near New Hamburg
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue on Saturday.
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
London
-
‘Our Long Struggle for Home’: Camp Ipperwash residents tell personal stories in new book
Nearly 30 years after members of Stoney Point First Nation began an occupation of Camp Ipperwash, only about 50 people remain living at the former Military Training Centre in Lambton County.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting senior, kicking officer
A senior woman was walking her dog Saturday afternoon in Chatham when she was randomly assaulted, police say.
Windsor
-
South Windsor fire deemed deliberate, police launch arson investigation
Police are investigating an arson after finding a Molotov cocktail inside a South Windsor business following an overnight fire Sunday.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting senior, kicking officer
A senior woman was walking her dog Saturday afternoon in Chatham when she was randomly assaulted, police say.
-
Final day of advance voting ahead of Windsor municipal election
Windsor residents can drive-thru and vote on Sunday for the final time ahead of Election Day.
Montreal
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday beating American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
-
Man knocked unconscious during Montreal police intervention, watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an Montreal police (SPVM) intervention conducted Sunday morning, where a man lost consciousness after being forcibly restrained.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
'My friends, they died. For what?': Ukrainians in Halifax protest war
Two-dozen Ukrainians gathered in Halifax’s Peace and Friendship Park Saturday afternoon to protest the war in their home country.
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Winnipeg
-
How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main
A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba NDP will consider banning replacement workers if the party forms government.
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats will consider banning replacement workers during strikes and lockouts if they win the election slated for next October, leader Wab Kinew said Saturday.
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
Calgary
-
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
-
Drumheller man in hospital after falling into well
A Drumheller man was hospitalised after falling into a well Saturday.
-
Edmontonians honour the defenders of Ukraine on national holiday
Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature on Friday in a show of support on the Day of Defenders, a national holiday in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
-
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.
-
Ralph's Handi Mart closes after 35 years of sustaining Strathearn community
Saturday marked the end of an era for the Saleh family and Edmonton's Strathearn community as Ralph's Handi Mart closed its doors.
Vancouver
-
Voter turnout down in Vancouver and Surrey compared to 2018
A municipal election that brought sweeping change to B.C.'s two largest cities saw lower turnout than the 2018 contest.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
Politics
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
-
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Health
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study finds
Playing videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
-
Beck backs out of North American leg of Arcade Fire 'We' tour
Live Nation has confirmed that American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's “We” tour, which begins at the end of October. A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck's cancellation, and says the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Business
-
New U.K. Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.
-
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
Seattle's famous bus-riding dog Eclipse has died
Eclipse, the dog who became famous in Seattle and worldwide for her solo bus rides to the dog park, has died, according to her owner.
-
Lions rescued from Ukraine make Colorado sanctuary their forever home
Nine lions that were rescued from Ukraine have arrived safely at their new home in Colorado.
-
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming. But experts say tourists behaving badly is nothing new, it's just been awhile.
Sports
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday beating American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
-
Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2
Ilya Samonsov made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2.
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.