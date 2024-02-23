'Air travellers are the big losers': Budget options shrink for Canadians as Lynx Air folds, industry experts say

Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
Citing financial pressures such as those linked with inflation and fuel costs, Lynx Air officials announced Thursday evening that the airline had filed for creditor protection. It will continue to operate flights until midnight MST on Feb. 26. Lynx flew its first flight in April 2022.
"Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time," the airline said in a release. "Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel. Additional information for Lynx customers is available on the Frequently Asked Questions page."
Lynx Air's collapse comes as Toronto-based Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce said in December that the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years. WestJet shut down its budget subsidiary Swoop and folded it into its mainline operation in October. It plans to also do that with Sunwing Airlines.
John Gradek, a faculty lecturer at McGill University in Montreal with expertise on air passenger rights regulations and airline operations, says Canadians have fewer choices.
"Canadian air travellers are the big losers," said Gradek in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday. "Canadians are about to lose low prices, and the stability of the Canadian air travel market is at risk."
Gradek says it will be tough for passengers to find similar deals.
"It's unfortunate Lynx Air suspended services at the start of spring break travel, so if Lynx passengers are looking for available seats for existing carriers, choices are few and far between," he said. "I'd look to (the) minister of transport to provide some relief to these Lynx passengers through his efforts to get remaining carriers to offer Lynx passengers seats."
Pablo Rodriguez, Canada's minister of transport, said his office has been in touch with Lynx Air.
"For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible," Rodriguez said in a statement Thursday posted on X. "I expect Lynx to fully refund you if your fare won't be honoured."
Lauren Yakiwchuk, a full-time travel blogger and content creator in Georgetown, Ont., says the end of Lynx Air is "bad news" for budget travel in Canada.
"As Canadians, we always hope for more airline options as we only have a few compared to other countries in the world," Yakiwchuk said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "We always look to Europe and how they're able to jet around quite cheaply. While we have greater distances to cover in Canada, there's always the hope for more low cost options. … It's a shame to see them shutdown, especially as Canadians plan their spring and summer travels for 2024."
Gradek said the government has a part to play in the low-cost carrier industry's current troubles since the ministry of transport issues licences for low-cost carriers.
"There should have been and ought to be some recognition that a low-cost market could only support certain capacity in Canada," he explained. "The minister abdicated responsibility to ensure the economic viability of air services. The minister of transport can solve the problem of carriers going bankrupt by limiting the licence of low-cost carriers but more importantly to provide oversight on pricing actions undertaken by (the) likes of Air Canada and WestJet in markets where they compete with low-cost carriers."
In response to Gradek's criticism, a spokesperson for Transport Canada referred CTVNews.ca to the minister's post on X.
Barry Prentice, director of the Transport Institute and professor of supply chain management at the I.H. Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, says he doesn't expect Lynx Air's collapse to have much of an impact on budget travel in Canada until at least the summer because it's low season for travel now.
"The nature of their impact will be relatively narrow because they only served some major routes and they have lots of competition," Prentice said in an email to CTVNews.ca.
"Generally speaking it should give Flair a bit more breathing room because there are travellers who are really happy with the barebones service at a low price. … About the only thing that we can say with some certainty is that no new budget 'airline-want-a-bes' are likely to try to fill the gap at this point."
While he couldn't speak about the future of budget travel, he said he hopes Lynx Air's exit could help Flair establish its foothold.
"But the history of airlines in Canada is that it is hard for third or fourth smaller companies to survive against the full service WestJet and Air Canada," Prentice said. "Whether Canada's growing population will help is uncertain. The real problem is geography. Everyone flies the same places and wants to go at the same time."
Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights, says he's also concerned the end of Lynx Air may result in higher airfares for Canadians.
He says passengers who bought Lynx Air tickets can get a refund through consumer protection legislation if they paid using a credit card in most provinces. British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec also have provincial compensation funds for passengers who purchased tickets through provincial travel agents, he added.
Passengers affected by Lynx Air's shutdown are eligible for a 25 per cent discount on all economy fares on non-stop WestJet routes previously served by Lynx for travel between Feb. 22 and Oct. 26. The discount is available until Feb. 29.
For any passengers who planned to fly back to Canada from the United States or sun destinations before Feb. 29, WestJet has capped fares at $250, plus taxes and fees, for any northbound economy cabin fares on non-stop routes previously served by Lynx.
"All bookings should be made online through westjet.com. WestJet has managed pricing to ensure fares reflect a reduction from what would typically be charged," WestJet said in a press release.
The airline said all domestic fares on non-stop routes previously served by Lynx will not exceed $500, plus taxes and fees, for travel up until Feb. 29.
With files from CTVNewsCalgary.ca and The Canadian Press
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a cinder block fell from their truck and caused a vehicle to rollover on Highway 417 early Friday morning.
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
On Thursday, Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop announced more than $2.4 million in funding to provide more access to primary care teams throughout the northern region of Simcoe County.
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened in Alliston on Kidd Crescent late Thursday afternoon.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized several guns and over-capacity magazines at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
Students past, present, and future flocked outside Kingsville District High School Friday afternoon to protest the name selected for a new public K-12 school that’s set to open in Kingsville in September.
The province has released a list tracking the progress of the 50 largest municipalities in Ontario and their progress towards hitting the target of 1.5 million homes by 2031.
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
City council is mulling ways to limit the cost of major Edmonton infrastructure projects to better budget for them and to potentially increase local jobs.
A northern Alberta school division has formally suspended a teacher more than two weeks after he was charged with child exploitation.
Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
A B.C. man has been fined $250,000 and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of gear after he was found guilty of 13 violations of the federal Fisheries Act.
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
It's hard to imagine bands like Metallica or AC/DC being covered by a harpist, but that's what one former Moncton musician has done, and she's found great success.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
French actor Judith Godreche called on France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars.
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
Reddit, the message board site known for its chronically online userbase and for originating much internet discourse, filed for its long-anticipated initial public offering on Thursday.
A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to entice recruits, granting a request for a preliminary injunction from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and dealing another blow to the association's ability to govern college sports and more than 500,000 athletes.
A grey seal found stranded and blind more than a decade ago on an island in Maine has given birth at a Chicago-area zoo and is now “a very attentive mother" to her newborn, zoo officials said Friday.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Officials with Little NHL tournament for Indigenous hockey teams in Ontario were invited to drop the puck at Thursday’s NOJHL game.
A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to entice recruits, granting a request for a preliminary injunction from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and dealing another blow to the association's ability to govern college sports and more than 500,000 athletes.
Friday's Canadian Championship draw produced a slew of local matchups with the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps and 2023 runner-up CF Montreal watching from the sidelines at the start.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.