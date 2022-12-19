Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign

BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

Outside the convention centre at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity in Montreal, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022

Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk states he will follow the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of the social media company. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.

  • Kingsville break and enter

    Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville. OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.

  • COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister

    A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.

    Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada speaks to reporters at the COP15 the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Sunday, December 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs

    The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

  • Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it

    Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?

  • Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022

    The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.

