A Montreal pianist took to the streets to raise awareness of what's happening in Ukraine
A car screeched to a halt, a chorus of honks filled the air and an ambulance siren wailed on Montreal’s Sherbrooke Street.
But ignoring the noise and traffic, pedestrians stopped to lend an ear as a musician sitting at a grand piano rolled out from a downtown building began to play the first notes of the Ukrainian national anthem. This was what Serhiy Salov calls one of his field recitals, an hour-long concert to honour his homeland, and his attempt at raising money to help the soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion.
“For now, I feel very much as though I am on stage,” he said after a performance last week. “But with traffic.”
For two weeks, an hour a day, spectators admired Salov’s renditions of the anthem, of Mozart and Chopin, but few on the curb recognized him. Though, perhaps they should have.
Salov was born and trained as a pianist in Donetsk, Ukraine. He moved to Montreal after winning an international competition held in the city 18 years ago. And, he plays a part in the newly-released film Coda, starring Patrick Stewart and Katie Holmes. The movie tells the tale of a famous pianist (Stewart) struggling with stage fright late in his career. Salov has a cameo in the film and also did the soundtrack. But most memorable for him, he taught Stewart, who previously played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise, how to move like a pianist. He says coaching the captain of the Enterprise to look as though he was playing Chopin and Mozart is the biggest and most unconventional experience of his life.
But since the February assault on Ukraine, much of his thoughts have turned to the people of his home country.
“I would like to be helping by contracting arms, or working diplomatic circles,’ he says. “But this is beyond my grasp.”
At first he turned his rage against the Russian consulate in Montreal, protesting the invasion, but soon found he wanted to go beyond shouting slogans. After he spotted a display of the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the Maison Alcan, a heritage building that includes venues for conferences and meetings, he decided to ask if he could use the front steps for a series of open-air recitals.
And so from May 30 to June 10, he pushed a grand piano out on the pavement, unfurled a Ukrainian flag, and played for an hour against the backdrop of traffic.
On the sidewalk, he hung tourniquets on a lectern, with a note on how to contribute to a fundraiser. Salov says the soldiers are in dire need of a host of supplies, but said he settled on a fund to provide tourniquets, devices to apply pressure to a limb to stop the flow of blood. He says they are crucial to try to save lives on the battlefield.
But most of all, what he hoped is that passersby would reflect on the impact of the invasion. He closed each recital with John Lennon’s ‘Imagine,’ and the anthem he says of hope and harmony.
“The message of this music is absolutely to stay human and to change the world for the better.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Father of missing Ontario boy saying 11-year-old 'could be hiding anywhere' as search intensifies
The father of an 11-year-old Ontario boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son 'could be hiding anywhere' as police intensify their search efforts.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
Babies exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy showed more neurodevelopmental difficulties, separate studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Cluster of 'fast-moving' thunderstorms likely to hit parts of Ontario
A cluster of thunderstorms could hit southwestern Ontario Monday night, bringing potentially damaging winds and rain to the area.
-
Father of missing Ontario boy saying 11-year-old 'could be hiding anywhere' as search intensifies
The father of an 11-year-old Ontario boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son 'could be hiding anywhere' as police intensify their search efforts.
Ottawa
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Extensive search for missing canoeist underway in Tiny Township
An extensive air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
-
One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach Monday.
-
Essa Road in Barrie to be widened to six lanes
Motorists in Barrie's south end will have to contend with slowdowns through a section of Essa Road near Highway 400 as crews construct a new interchange.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
New adaptive bike for Mount Forest boy, thanks to local legion and Lion's Club
A Mount Forest family is thanking the community and local groups for getting an adaptive bicycle for their 5-year-old son.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court
Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
London
-
Monkeypox identified in the region: MLHU
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a London man wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation that culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor council warned of 'significant risk' of losing NextStar EV battery plant
Windsor city council is being asked to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment, without which the $5 billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy, according to a city report.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Housing sales down, listings up in Windsor-Essex
Housing sales were down in Windsor-Essex and the number of listings increased, according to the May statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Half of those arrested in tense Halifax housing protest no longer facing charges
Carmel Farahbakhsh says that when she headed to a Halifax demonstration last August to protest the city's decision to tear down temporary housing for the homeless, she was expecting to peacefully make her point. Instead, the 29-year-old said she was shoved into a police vehicle, suffered a concussion and was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
Winnipeg
-
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
-
Kayaker finds human remains on the banks of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a kayaker discovered human remains in the Grand Marais area over the weekend.
-
Winnipeggers waiting hours outside passport office
Anyone hoping to visit the passport office in Winnipeg will likely be faced with long lines.
Calgary
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
Calgary and area braces for significant rainfall
Though rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday.
-
Flood watches and high streamflow advisories in Foothills County
The MD of Foothills County sits immediately south of Calgary and covers Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve.
Edmonton
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
Rajan Sawhney launches UCP leadership campaign, resigns as transportation minister
Alberta's transportation minister has stepped down from her role to join the leadership contest for the United Conservative Party.
-
'A phenomenal idea': Edmonton to make downtown avenue car free, at least for a while
After a tight vote of 7-6, Edmonton City Council is going to try out a plan to ban vehicles from a section of 102 Avenue.
Vancouver
-
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
-
Declining sales: How rising mortgage rates are impacting B.C. real estate
Rising mortgage rates are dampening home sales in British Columbia, a just-published real estate report suggests.
-
Single beaver caused mass internet, cell service outages in Northern B.C.
Officials have now identified a beaver as the cause of a June outage which left many residents of northwestern B.C. without internet, landline and cellular service for more than eight hours.
Politics
-
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Health
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Babies exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy showed more neurodevelopmental difficulties, separate studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
Sci-Tech
-
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
-
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
-
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner
Jennifer Hudson made history Sunday night. The 'Respect' star joined the elite EGOT club. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.
-
Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones concert cancelled
The Rolling Stones have cancelled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.
Business
-
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
Wall Street tumbled into what's called a bear market Monday after fears about a fragile economy and rising interest rates sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year.
-
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.
-
Stock declines signal a bear market; here's what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.
Lifestyle
-
N.B. town takes celebration of world's oldest basketball court to new heights
An iconic Heritage Minute about basketball and peach baskets may be seared into the minds of Canadians, but a New Brunswick town is looking to cement its own status within one of the biggest sports on Earth.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
Sports
-
Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Canadian Opens
Rory McIlroy fired an 8-under 62 to win his second Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
-
PGA chief slams Saudi-funded league as series of exhibitions
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a 'series of exhibition matches' that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
-
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.