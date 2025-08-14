ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary bantamweight Jake (The One) Peacock returns to action in November in Tokyo

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian bantamweight Jake (The One) Peacock, is shown in this handout photo, in his Muay Thai bout against Japan's Shinji Suzuki at "One 171: Qatar" in the One Championship promotion, on Feb. 20, 2025. Peacock was born without a right hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - One Championship (Mandatory Credit)


















