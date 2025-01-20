ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

‘Gutted and headless’: Man, woman sought after dead deer found dumped in N.E. Calgary

By Brendan Ellis

Published

Two people connected with a poaching incident in N.E. Calgary. A dead deer was dumped behind the Co-op grocery store, located at the northeast corner of 68th Street N.E. and 16th Avenue on Dec. 15, 2024. (Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement/Facebook)