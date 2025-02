Calgary Police, RCMP update security measures ahead of G7 Summit in Kananaskis

President of the European Council Charles Michel, clockwise from front left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and President for the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen take part in a working session during the G7 Summit in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy on Thursday, June 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)