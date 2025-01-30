ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children

By Michael Franklin

Published

Event on COVID vaccine safety in kids raises ire A town hall posted on the UCP website is raising eyebrows and red flags among those in the medical field.


















