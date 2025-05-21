ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta reports 19 new cases of measles, surpassing 500 infections

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.