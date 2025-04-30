ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

A legacy of hope and laughter for Gaudreau brothers as family, friends and hockey community grieves

By The Associated Press

Published

Shown is a makeshift memorial for NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew who were killed by a suspected drunken driver as they bicycled on a rural road, Sept. 5, 2024, in Oldmans Township , N.J., Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)