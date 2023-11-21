'Your priorities are backwards,' Bell tells CRTC during Online Streaming Act hearing
Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. wants the federal broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.
Bell representatives told a CRTC panel Tuesday that the commission should simultaneously exempt Canadian streaming platforms such as Crave from those new obligations until traditional broadcasters receive regulatory relief.
The hearing, which began Monday and is set to last three weeks, is part of the regulator's public consultations in response to Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act.
The legislation received royal assent in April and is meant to update the Broadcasting Act to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.
In September, the CRTC released a decision that closed two previous consultations it launched related to Bill C-11. Now, the commission is seeking to determine what contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.
Bell's presentation took issue with the regulator's direction amid what the company described as a "crisis" for Canadian broadcasters.
"Your priorities are backwards," Jonathan Daniels, Bell Canada vice-president of regulatory law, said in his remarks to commission panellists.
"Traditional broadcasters, the linchpin of the Canadian broadcasting system, need relief and we need it now."
Daniels described a trio of obstacles that local broadcast giants such as Bell are being forced to contend with. He said traditional platforms are losing customers to streaming services, driving declines in broadcasting revenue while those same digital alternatives don't face the same regulatory burdens.
As streamers have entered the Canadian market, it's also become more expensive for traditional broadcasters to buy content because they no longer only compete with rival Canadian companies. Meanwhile, he said Bell is often unable to purchase the type of content it used to air as foreign studios increasingly keep those programs exclusive to their own streaming apps.
"We are frustrated because, frankly, we do not believe the CRTC is adequately addressing this reality," he said.
Daniels said the company's proposal, which would force digital streamers to contribute funding for subsidies, would result in more money going into the broadcasting system for Canadian news and television productions, while reducing traditional broadcasters' obligations.
Bell's presentation marked the latest update in its ongoing campaign for regulatory relief.
In June, Bell submitted two applications to the CRTC, including a request that the commission reduce its obligation for Canadian content spending on some of its television stations.
In its other submission, the company requested the regulator drop requirements for spending on local news and on the number of hours per week that stations are required to broadcast locally reflective news in major and smaller markets.
Those applications were filed the same day Bell announced it was cutting 1,300 positions, shutting or selling nine radio stations and closing two foreign bureaus in the face of rising financial pressure. The layoffs included a six per cent cut at Bell Media.
Bell Media filed an application last month to the Federal Court of Appeal seeking to appeal a CRTC decision that renewed its broadcast licences for three more years. It said that decision was made without a public hearing and could result in the regulator prejudging the issues it outlined in its June applications.
The CRTC's previous dive into setting conditions of the Online Streaming Act's implementation saw it set a threshold that determines which online streaming services will be subject to new rules.
A September decision mandated streaming services offering broadcasting content in Canada and earning $10 million or more in annual revenues to provide information about their activities to the CRTC by next week.
The watchdog also required certain online streaming services to provide it with information related to their content and subscribership, and make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or internet service.
On Monday, the commission heard from Quebecor Inc.
President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau urged the CRTC to impose "a significant and immediate reduction in the regulatory and financial burden on traditional Canadian businesses." His address came with a warning that even if the CRTC imposes requirements on foreign streamers, it does not necessarily mean they will comply.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.
BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Canada
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
World
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
-
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
-
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
-
Authorities say 31 dead after a stampede at a military recruitment event in Republic of Congo
A late night stampede at a military stadium in Republic of Congo where large crowds of young people waited hours to register at a recruitment event left 31 people dead, authorities said Tuesday.
-
South African lawmakers vote in favour of closing Israel's embassy and cutting diplomatic ties
A majority of South African lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Justice Minister Arif Virani says online harms bill 'an absolute priority'
Justice Minister Arif Virani said on Tuesday that he will soon introduce legislation to tackle online hate, though he could not give a definite timeline.
Health
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Entertainment
-
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."