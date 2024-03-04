Your company probably knows you're reading this story at work

The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
But experts say that while AI tools might be new, watching, reading and tracking employee conversations is far from novel. AI might be more efficient at it — and the technology might raise some new ethical and legal challenges, as well as risk alienating employees — but the fact is workplace conversations have never really been private anyway.
“Monitoring employee communications isn’t new, but the growing sophistication of the analysis that’s possible with ongoing advances in AI is,” said David Johnson, a principal analyst at Forrester Research.
“What’s also evolving is the industry’s understanding of how monitoring in this way impacts employee behavior and morale under various circumstances, along with the policies and boundaries for acceptable use within the workplace.”
A recent study by a company called Qualtrics, which uses AI to help filter employee engagement surveys, found that managers are bullish on AI software but that employees are nervous, with 46 per cent calling its use in the workplace “scary.”
“Trust is lost in buckets and gained back in drops, so missteps in applying the technology early will have a long tail of implications for employee trust over time,” said Johnson, even as he called a future of AI-powered employee monitoring “inevitable.”
One company that’s getting AI into common work-related software, including Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Meta’s Workplace platform, is seven-year-old startup Aware.
Aware is working with Starbucks, Chevron, Walmart and others; the startup says its product is meant to pick up on everything from bullying and harassment to cyberattacks and insider trading.
Data stays anonymous until the technology finds instances that it’s been asked to highlight, Aware says. If there’s an issue, it will then be flagged to HR, IT or legal departments for further investigation.
A Chevron spokesperson told CNN the company is using Aware to help monitor public comments and interactions on its internal Workplace platform, where employees can post updates and comments.
Meanwhile, a Starbucks spokesperson said it uses the technology to improve its employees’ experience, including watching its internal social platforms for trends or feedback.
Walmart told CNN it uses software to keep its online internal communities safe from threats or any other inappropriate behavior as well as to track trends among employees.
Delta said it uses the software to moderate its internal social platform, routine monitoring of trends and sentiments, and record retention for legal purposes.
Other monitoring services exist, too. Cybersecurity company Proofpoint uses similar technology to help monitor cyber risks, such as incoming phishing scams or if an employee is downloading and sending sensitive work data to their personal email account. (Disclosure: CNN’s parent company Warner Brothers Discovery is a subscriber.)
Proofpoint, which is used by many Fortune 100 companies, recently rolled out newer capabilities to restrict the use of AI tools, such as ChatGPT, on company systems if it’s against company policies. This would prevent employees from not sharing sensitive company data with an AI model, which could resurface in future responses.
Still, the inclusion of AI in the workplace raises concerns for employees who may feel like they’re under surveillance.
Reece Hayden, a senior analyst at ABI Research, said it’s understandable that some workers could feel a “big brother effect.”
“This could have an impact on willingness to message and speak candidly with colleagues over internal messaging services like Microsoft Teams,” he said.
Social media platforms have long used similar methods. Meta, for example, uses content moderation teams and related technologies to manage abuse and behaviors on its platforms. (Meta has recently been heavily criticized over allegations of inadequate moderation, in fact, particularly around child sex abuse.)
At the same time, employee behavior has been monitored on work systems since the dawn of email. Even when employees are not on a secure work network, companies are able to monitor activity through browsers. (Aware, however, only works on corporate communications services, not browsers.)
“Trying to understand employee patterns is not a new concept,” Hayden said, pointing to companies tracking things like log on times and meeting attendance.
But what’s changing with this process is applying more advanced AI tools directly into employee workflows. AI software could allow companies to quickly analyze thousands of data points and key words to give insight into trends and what workers are discussing in real time.
Hayden said companies may want to track employee conversations not because they care about what your weekend plans or latest Netflix binge people are watching.
“This will help gain more granular, real-time insights on employees,” Hayden said.
He added that this can help companies better shape internal messaging, policies and strategies, based on what the software is learning about its workforce.
Although the rise of AI in the workplace could introduce legal and ethical challenges, along with issues around accuracy and relevancy, Johnson at Forrester Research said he views the biggest complication ahead as gaining employee trust in both the short and long term.
Simply put, people don’t want to feel like they’re being watched.
He said organizations need to be careful about how they embrace the technology; if a company uses it to determine how productive their employees are, or if workers are unhappy, followed by disciplinary action or termination, it could be years before their employees will trust them again.
“It’s critically important to be cautious and deliberate” in using this technology, he said.
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
The Quebec government says it will now allow people who are trans, non-binary or who do not identify as female or male to mark their sex as 'X' on their official documents.
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.
Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Authorities have ordered a nighttime curfew in an attempt to regain control of Haiti's streets after an explosion of violence during the weekend, including gunmen from gangs overrunning the country's two biggest prisons and freeing their inmates.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
A bill to enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French constitution goes to a historic vote on Monday, as lawmakers gather for a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel's wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
The co-founders of a company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, who raised concerns about the process for doling out government contracts and instigated probes into the ArriveCan app controversy, says the federal government's contracting process is 'absolutely not' giving Canadian taxpayers value for their money.
The B.C. government is introducing a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – with the highest incentives going to those willing to work in the north.
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
The European Union levelled its first antitrust penalty against Apple on Monday, fining the U.S. tech giant nearly US$2 billion for breaking the bloc's competition laws by unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics on Sunday following nine days in which scores of competitors faced volatile weather and painful sea urchin spines.
The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.