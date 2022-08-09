Wall Street mixed ahead of this week's inflation data
Wall Street is mixed Tuesday as more corporate earnings trickle in ahead of highly-anticipated inflation data from the government.
Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.3% while futures for the Dow industrials rose about 0.2% with less than an hour before the opening bell.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its July report for consumer prices Wednesday, followed by its producer prices report on Thursday. Investors and economists will look for any signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes the past few months have helped to bring four-decade-high inflation under control.
Last week's strong July jobs report has most economists predicting the Fed will jack up rates again -- possibly by as much as another three-quarters of a point -- at its September meeting. Investors fear the Fed's actions could lead to a recession, as the U.S. economy has contracted the last two quarters.
The Fed has raised rates four times this year, twice by three-quarters of a point.
The earnings season is beginning to wind down and Disney, Wendy's and Wynn Resorts will be reporting quarterly results this week.
Norwegian Cruise Lines fell 8.5% in premarket, dragging other cruise companies with it, after reporting a much wider loss than expected and it warned that negative trends will continue. Norwegian lost US$509.3 million in its second quarter as sales also fell short of expectations.
Fighting in the Ukraine and attacks on Europe's biggest nuclear plant are other factors hanging over markets.
Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling a nuclear power plant in Russia-occupied southeastern Ukraine, attacks that have fueled international concerns. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six nuclear reactors, and the fighting around it has raised the danger of a nuclear accident.
France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%, while Germany's DAX tumbled 1.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 was essentially unchanged.
In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped nearly 0.9% to finish at 27,999.96.
Japan's technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. dropped more than 7%. On Monday it reported a record quarterly loss of $23 billion. A global nose-dive of technology-related issues, such as Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has weighed on its sprawling portfolio of investments.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,029.80. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.4% higher to 2,503.46.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng erased earlier gains, falling 0.2% to 20,003.44, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.3% to 3,247.43.
Analysts monitoring Asian markets said regional tensions remain a risk because of the flareup between China and Taiwan after the recent visit of U.S. House Speak Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
China has said it's extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan, disrupting shipping and air traffic and raising up a notch worries about trade.
"It is worth keeping track of the geopolitical landscape as any major developments on the China/Taiwan front could impact overall risk demand. China confirmed it would extend military drills around Taiwan, and the military will conduct `regular' exercises on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait," said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.
Also of concern are the rising cases of COVID-19 in China, Japan and some other Asian nations, and their potential impact on supply chains that are a lifeline to some of the region's biggest manufacturers.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.09 to $91.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.89 to $90.76 a barrel on Monday.
Brent crude, the international standard for pricing crude, gained $1.25 to $97.90 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 135.02 Japanese yen from 134.98 yen. The euro cost $1.0238, up slightly from $1.0193.
Technology stocks were the biggest drag Monday on Wall Street. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,140.06 and the Nasdaq shed 0.1% to 12,644.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1% higher, at 32,832.54. The Russell 2000 rose 1% to 1,941.21.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.