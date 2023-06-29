Vancouver and cities in Ontario top list of most expensive cities to rent: Kijiji report
With the latest surge in interest rates, many Canadians are now reconsidering their plans of becoming homeowners and are opting to explore the rental market instead, according to Kijiji’s 2023 Real Estate Trend Report.
According to the rental market trends in the first quarter, Vancouver has maintained its position as the priciest city for renting, while eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities to rent are in Ontario.
Vancouver’s rentals are an average of $2,585, according to the platform. Meanwhile, Toronto, the second most expensive city in Canada for renting, has an average monthly rent of $2,302.
Of the 22 cities analyzed in the report, Quebec City, with an average monthly rent of $1,108, ranked as the city with the cheapest housing, the report stated.
The report notes that the cost of rent is influenced by various factors beyond the city location. Additional factors such as the availability of extra space, additional bedrooms, balconies and the inclusion of furnishings, which all play a significant role in determining rental prices.
For instance, Ontario’s smaller cities --- such as Guelph, Hamilton and Barrie --- are among the top five most expensive places to rent in the country because these cities typically offer a bit more space and extra bedrooms.
According to the report, renting a one-bedroom plus den with a balcony in major cities like Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal will cost you nine per cent ($190) more than a unit without a balcony.
However, when considering all property types in Canada, the average rental rate in the first quarter of 2023 was $1,840 per month. Detached housing demanded the highest average rent at $2,420 per month, closely followed by townhouses at an average of $2,393 per month.
Furthermore, among rental listings in Canada, 31 per cent are for two-bedroom units and 26 per cent for one-bedroom units. However, two-bedroom units are priced 22 per cent higher than one-bedroom units ($1,743 compared to $1,425).
Townhomes and condo apartments were the most expensive property types in Canada in the first quarter with a monthly rent of $2,393 and $2,183 respectively.
The Kijiji report predicts that there may be further rent growth throughout the year.
THE MOST EXPENSIVE CANADIAN CITIES TO RENT, ACCORDING TO KIJIJI
1. Vancouver, B.C. - $2,585
2. Toronto, Ont. - $2,302
3. Guelph, Ont. $2,139
4. Hamilton, Ont. - $2,134
5. Barrie, Ont. – 2,130
6. Kitchener, Ont. – 2,119
7. Ottawa, Ont. - $2,022
8. Kingston, Ont. - $2, 013
9. Halifax, N.S. - $2,007
10. Peterborough, Ont. $1,993
