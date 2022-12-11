U.S. inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Treasury Secretary Yellen
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock.
"I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not ... an unanticipated shock," she told CBS' '60 Minutes' in an interview released Sunday.
Asked about the likelihood of recession, the former Federal Reserve chair said, "There's a risk of a recession. But ... it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."
Yellen's comment came days before the Fed is expected to slow the aggressive pace of interest rate increases it has pursued this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has telegraphed a smaller, half-of-a-percentage point increase in the policy rate, to a range of 4.25-4.5 per cent, after four 75-basis point hikes this year.
Yellen told CBS that economic growth was slowing substantially, inflation was easing and she remained hopeful that the labour market would remain healthy.
She said she hoped the spike in inflation seen this year would be short-lived, and said the U.S. government had learned "a lotta lessons" about the need to curtail inflation after high prices seen in the 1970s.
Shipping costs had come down and long delivery lags had eased, while gasoline prices at the pump were "way down."
"I think we'll see a substantial reduction in inflation in the year ahead," she said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kenneth Maxwell)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'