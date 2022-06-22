U.K. inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1 per cent
U.K. inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1 per cent
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON (AP) -- Britain's inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May, figures showed Wednesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine drove food and fuel prices ever higher.
The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9% in April, itself the highest level since 1982.
Chief economist Grant Fitzner said "continued steep food price rises and record high petrol (gasoline) prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices."
The increase was in line with analysts' expectations and signals no quick end to the cost-of-living squeeze facing millions in Britain. The Bank of England says inflation could hit 11% in October when a cap on domestic energy bills is raised.
Jack Leslie, senior economist at economic inequality think-tank the Resolution Foundation, said inflation would likely climb further in June because of "the big spike in petrol prices over the past month."
"With the economic outlook so unclear, no-one one knows how high inflation could go, and how long it will continue for -- making fiscal and monetary policy judgements particularly tough," he said.
Inflation is soaring worldwide. U.S. consumer prices surged 8.6% in May, the biggest jump since 1981, while the 19 countries that use the euro saw a record 8.1% increase the same month.
Central banks have been raising interest rates to curb inflation, including the U.S. Federal Reserve carrying out its largest hike in nearly three decades last week and the Bank of England approving its fifth increase since December in the same week. The European Central Bank says it will raise rates in July and September for the first time in 11 years.
They are trying to ease inflation without slowing economic growth -- or even triggering a recession.
Millions of people in Britain, like those across Europe, are seeing their cost of living soar, in part driven by the war in Ukraine that is squeezing supplies of energy and food staples such as wheat.
The pressure is driving British workers to seek substantial pay increases, a move the Conservative government argues could spark a wage-price spiral, driving inflation even higher.
Tens of thousands of railway workers are walking off the job for three days this week in the country's biggest transit strike for three decades, and a potential precursor to a summer of labor discontent.
MORE Business News
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Freeland's 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Milk prices to rise two cents a litre this fall in rare mid-year price hike
The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a rare second milk price increase this year.
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.