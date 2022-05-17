U.K. company scraps ‘unlimited holiday’ plan after finding staff took fewer days off

Unlimited vacation has remained a popular perk among major global companies, with Netflix, LinkedIn, GitHub and most recently, Goldman Sachs. (Photo by Essow via Pexels) Unlimited vacation has remained a popular perk among major global companies, with Netflix, LinkedIn, GitHub and most recently, Goldman Sachs. (Photo by Essow via Pexels)

MORE Business News