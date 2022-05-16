Rising cost of living worries Canadians, defines Ontario election

Three Tesla electric vehicles drive past a sign displaying the price of a litre of regular gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Three Tesla electric vehicles drive past a sign displaying the price of a litre of regular gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

MORE Business News