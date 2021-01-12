TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed slightly higher, helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil hit its highest level in 11 months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 51.35 points to 17,985.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.00 points at 31,068.69. The S&P 500 index was up 1.58 points at 3,801.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.00 points at 13,072.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.46 cents US compared with 78.20 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was up 96 cents at US$53.21 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 0.6 of a cent at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.60 at US$1,844.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.1 cents at nearly US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.