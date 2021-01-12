OTTAWA -- Canada has exercised an option with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer-BioNTech to secure an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

“We are looking at seeing those doses arrive in April or May,” Trudeau said. “We’re going to continue working to see if we can get a few more doses, because all Canadians want this to move forward as quickly as possible.”

The federal government had already secured 20 million Pfizer doses, and that amount has now doubled to 40 million, by exercising an option in the contract that allowed Canada to access up to 76 million additional doses.

This news comes on the heels of Procurement Minister Anita Anand confirming she chose not to exercise an option to buy up to 16 million additional doses of the Moderna vaccine because they would not have arrived until late in 2021.

“From our agreements with Moderna and Pfizer alone, we will now have 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arriving this year,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

A total of six million doses of these vaccines are planned to be distributed by the end of March, immunizing three million Canadians as the first phase of the mass immunization campaign. However, calls continue to come in from the provinces and health experts for a faster rollout.

On Monday, the federal government published a delivery schedule outlining the amount of vaccines being distributed to provinces each week between now and the end of February so that each region can plan accordingly and schedule an appropriate number of vaccination appointments for prioritized groups like front-line health workers and seniors in long-term care comes.

Both vaccines — which require two shots per person — have begun to be administered to Canadians as the first two deemed safe by Health Canada, though safety and efficacy reviews are underway for two additional vaccine candidates.

The federal government is planning to begin vaccinating the general population in April and between then and June the aim is to vaccinate between 15 and 19 million Canadians, which equates to between 40 and 50 per cent of the population. Then between June and September, the plan is to vaccinate nearly 20 million more people, seeing Canada hitting and surpassing the herd immunity threshold.

Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada remains on track to have every Canadian who wants to be immunized, vaccinated by September.

“If we can do it even quicker than that, that would be great news. The quicker everyone gets vaccinated, the quicker we're going to be able to get back to a semblance of normality,” he said.

More coming.