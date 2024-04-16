Business

    • Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

    Tim Hortons new flatbread pizza products (clockwise from top left) Bacon Everything, Simply Cheese, Pepperoni, and Chicken Parmesan are photographed at the Tim Hortons test kitchen in Toronto on Thursday, April 4, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Tim Hortons new flatbread pizza products (clockwise from top left) Bacon Everything, Simply Cheese, Pepperoni, and Chicken Parmesan are photographed at the Tim Hortons test kitchen in Toronto on Thursday, April 4, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.

    The chain says cheese, pepperoni, "bacon everything" and chicken Parmesan flatbread pizzas will appear on its menu Wednesday.

    The launch follows a two-year flatbread pizza pilot that spanned select Calgary, Greater Toronto and Winnipeg restaurants.

    Tims executives say the broader launch is meant to help get diners in the door beyond breakfast.

    Chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi says the company believes opportunity lies in the later part of the day because its market share in the afternoon and evening is still small for a company of Tims' size.

    The move puts Tims in competition with major pizza chains and mom-and-pop pizza shops with loyal followings.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News