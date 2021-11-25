Technology and energy sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite index higher

TORONTO -

Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the energy sector also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.01 points at 21,634.44.

The gains came as U.S. stock markets were closed for their Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.01 cents US compared with 78.88 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 44 cents at US$77.95 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$5.04 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$1,788.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.