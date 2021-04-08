TORONTO -- Technology drove Canada's main stock index and U.S. markets higher on a levelling of bond yields.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 99.80 points for a record close of 19,228.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.31 points at 33,503.57. The S&P 500 index was up 17.22 points at 4,097.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 140.47 points at 13,829.31.

Wednesday's Canadian dollar figure was not immediately available.

The May crude contract was down 17 cents at US$59.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two tenths of a cent at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$1,758.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.