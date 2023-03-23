Tech gains help S&P/TSX composite rise more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also up
Strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 137.31 points at 19,670.09.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 419.91 points at 32,450.02. The S&P 500 index was up 63.20 points at 4,000.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 261.15 points at 11,931.11.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.35 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was up 33 cents at US$71.23 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$32.20 at US$1,981.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.10 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023
