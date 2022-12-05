Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and director of the school's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, spoke to CTV's Your Morning and CTV News Channel on Monday about Canada's Food Price Report for 2023, which predicts an upcoming increase in grocery costs between five and seven per cent.
A family of four can expect their annual grocery bill to rise $1,065 to $16,288 in 2023, building on months of price increases that haven't been seen in decades.
Prices should begin to level off in the latter half of 2023, Charlebois said, amid an expected economic downturn and grocers potentially offering more deals to consumers.
Along with the war in Ukraine, he said supply chain "inefficiencies" have also compromised the shelf life of certain products, a term referred to as "shelflation," which is estimated to have cost Canadians hundreds of millions of dollars in just half a year.
Canadians also may have noticed the price of lettuce spiked several weeks ago amid a shortage in California.
"The fact that there are breakdowns across the supply chain will actually offer consumers products that are not as fresh as they used to (be)," Charlebois said.
"So when you buy a product, you go home, it won't last as long and you're basically forced to throw away that product, which adds to your food bill, essentially."
Charlebois is scheduled to testify at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food on Monday afternoon, along with executives from Loblaw and Empire Co., on food price inflation.
On top of strengthening Canada's Competition Bureau, Charlebois said the country needs more "supply chain discipline" and greater protections for independent grocers.
"We've seen a lot of stores close the last little while and we need more options for consumers. Those are the things that I would recommend to Ottawa right now," he said.
For now, his advice to consumers – if you see a product that is too expensive don't buy it, since prices change so rapidly.
"Give yourself a chance, give yourself some time and you'll save some money," Charlebois said.
With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Tara De Boer, CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.