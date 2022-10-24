Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition.
The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector, the independent agency said in a statement on Monday.
The study will consider:
- To what extent higher grocery prices are a result of changing competitive dynamics;
- What lessons can be learned from other countries to increase competition; and
- How governments can lower barriers to entry to stimulate competition.
“Canadian consumers have seen their purchasing power decline. This is especially true when buying groceries. In fact, grocery prices in Canada are increasing at the fastest rate seen in 40 years,” said the competition agency.
"Many factors are thought to have impacted the price of food including extreme weather, higher input costs, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions. Are competition factors also at work? To find out, the Bureau will study this issue."
The agency, which focuses on protecting and promoting competition in Canada, will be examining this issue over the next several months, with plans to have its findings by June 2023.
Submissions from "interested parties" on retail grocery competition in Canada will be accepted until Dec. 16.
This move comes amid heightened political attention on the rising cost of groceries. Last week, the House of Commons unanimously passed an NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle "greedflation," including asking the competition bureau to investigate grocery chain profits.
As well, the House Agriculture and Agri-Food committee has agreed to take on a study into the cost of groceries and inflation in the food supply chain. As part of this work MPs are expected to call on industry stakeholders including grocery executives, economists, and farmers, vowing to "get to the bottom" of rising grocery costs.
“This is a great step, and I don’t doubt for a second that it is the result of pressure from Parliament’s vote last week,” tweeted NDP MP Alistair MacGregor who was behind his party’s push for the committee study and last week’s opposition day motion.
In Monday's statement, the bureau noted that the study is "not an investigation into specific allegations of wrongdoing."
"If we do find evidence during this study that someone may be doing something against the law, then we will investigate and take appropriate action," the agency said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K., on Monday.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
Toronto Elections reminds voters they must cast in their ballots at their assigned voting locations. If you're not sure where your assigned station is, you can head over to MyVote.
-
Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto. Here's what you need to know
The ‘Queen of Christmas’ is set to perform a holiday concert in Toronto this December.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Barrie
-
Barrie voters head to the virtual polls today
This 2022 Municipal Election for the offices of mayor, city councillor and school board trustee may go down as the easiest election to cast your vote, ever.
-
$1-million in damage in Clearview house fire
One person was rushed to hospital after a large house fire in Clearview Township Sunday night.
-
Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph
One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 north of Guelph.
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron
“Constable Wes Coast”, the life-sized aluminum cut-out of an OPP officer that was stolen back in September, has finally been found.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
London police have closed a portion of Commissioners Road after a crash. According to a social media post around 7:45 a.m., Commissioners Road east is closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron
“Constable Wes Coast”, the life-sized aluminum cut-out of an OPP officer that was stolen back in September, has finally been found.
Windsor
-
Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents vote for mayors and councillors
Windsor-Essex voters head to the polls today to elect a mayor, councillors and school board trustees in the municipal election.
-
Manning Road reopened following crash
A portion of Manning road has reopened following a crash. Police tell CTV News it was a single-vehicle crash and one person was taken to hospital with injuries.
-
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy.
Montreal
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being pulled from burning apartment in Halifax
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
-
North Atlantic right whale population fell to 340 in 2021: report
A new report has found that the population of North Atlantic right whales dropped again last year, indicating an ongoing downward trend.
Winnipeg
-
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Power outage closes RRC campus on Monday morning
Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame campus is closed until noon on Monday due to a power outage.
Calgary
-
Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings
The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Vancouver
-
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Langley
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Langley, B.C., last week.
-
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
-
B.C.'s health minster to make announcement on health-care workplace safety
B.C.'s health minister will make an announcement Monday on workplace safety for the health-care sector.
Politics
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Health
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
-
Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto. Here's what you need to know
The ‘Queen of Christmas’ is set to perform a holiday concert in Toronto this December.
-
Kim Kardashian misses Vegas birthday surprise after private jet couldn't land
Kim Kardashian was all set to take on Las Vegas for her 42nd birthday over the weekend, but unfortunately it didn't happen because weather made it dangerous for their plane to land, forcing the flight to turn around and return to California.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
Donald Trump's company went on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president.
-
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.
Lifestyle
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Sports
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Steph Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.