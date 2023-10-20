Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.1 per cent at $66.1 billion in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent to $66.1 billion in August as sales at new and used car dealers fell for the month.
The agency also says its early estimates suggest retail sales were unchanged in September, though it cautioned the reading would be revised.
For August, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 0.9 per cent as sales at new car dealers dropped 1.1 per cent and used car dealers declined 0.5 per cent.
Statistics Canada says core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- fell 0.3 per cent in August.
Sales at food and beverage retailers fell 1.2 per cent, while sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book and miscellaneous retailers dropped 1.1 per cent.
In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 0.7 per cent in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
Israel doesn't plan to control 'life in Gaza' after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel's defense minister said Friday that after the country destroys the Hamas militant group, the military does not plan to control 'life in the Gaza Strip.' Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's comments to lawmakers were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
Canada
-
Testimony from Ottawa police liaison set to continue in 'Freedom Convoy' trial
A police liaison officer who was in touch with organizer Chris Barber during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last year is set to continue her testimony in his criminal trial today. Barber's defence lawyer is expected to resume cross-examination of Const. Nicole Bach from the Ottawa Police Service this morning.
-
Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute
Canada's labour minister says the federal government's newest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time.
-
Israel-Hamas war cannot become another 9/11 moment, says anti-Islamophobia envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special representative for combating Islamophobia is warning against allowing the Israel-Hamas war to become a catalyst for the stereotyping of Muslim Canadians.
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
-
Canada receives first set of new armoured vehicles made in London, Ont.
The first of Canada’s new armoured combat support vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces has been delivered: a set of four ambulances, equipped for combat support.
World
-
A stampede in Kenya leaves 4 dead and about 100 injured during an event marking an annual holiday
A stampede in Kenya during celebrations to mark an annual public holiday killed at least four people on Friday and injured 100 others, authorities said.
-
Israel doesn't plan to control 'life in Gaza' after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel's defense minister said Friday that after the country destroys the Hamas militant group, the military does not plan to control 'life in the Gaza Strip.' Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's comments to lawmakers were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.
-
The leaders of Ukraine and Russia assess their resources as their war heads into winter
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden about Washington's future support for Kyiv, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military base near the Ukrainian border, as the warring countries laid plans for the winter and next year's combat operations.
-
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by U.S. military, officials tell AP
An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.
-
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
-
A main suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested after 2 years
A former Haitian official considered one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021 was arrested Thursday in Haiti's capital, the police informed.
Politics
-
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
-
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Health
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Sci-Tech
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
-
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
Entertainment
-
Music Review: An expanded soundtrack marks 50th anniversary of 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'
An expanded soundtrack for the Thanksgiving season filled with childlike charm marks the 50th anniversary of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
-
Dove Cameron drops new spiky banger, 'Lethal Woman,' ahead of debut album 'Alchemical: Volume 1'
Dove Cameron releases a new single ahead of her debut album 'Alchemical: Volume 1.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.