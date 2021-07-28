SMITHS FALLS, ONT. -- Actor Seth Rogen's Houseplant cannabis company and Canopy Growth Corp. say they have mutually agreed to end their relationship.

Houseplant says in a release today that the companies made the decision because the Canadian market has evolved substantially since the two pot companies first partnered together in 2018, ahead of cannabis legalization.

The companies said it's the right time for the split, which allows Houseplant to develop independently while Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy focuses on wholly-owned brands for the Canadian market.

Some Houseplant cannabis products will continue to be available to Canadian retailers through the end of September, but the company says it plans to relaunch in the market with products more consistent with its U.S. offerings at a future, unspecified date.

Houseplant entered the U.S. market in March, but Canopy was not part of that expansion.

Rogen runs Houseplant with childhood friend-turned-business-partner Evan Goldberg and the two have expanded the company's product lines with cannabis-infused beverages, pre-rolls, soft gels and flower.