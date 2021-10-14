S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also rise
Canada's main stock index was up almost 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 193.90 points at 20,812.37.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 469.49 points at 34,847.30. The S&P 500 index was up 61.19 points at 4,424.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 207.91 points at 14,779.55.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.85 cents US compared with 80.35 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was up 42 cents at US$80.86 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 29 cents US$5.88 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,797.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
