TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index started September in record territory as the country's two largest railways pushed the industrials sector to an all-time high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 106.64 points to 20,689.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.20 points at 35,312.53. The S&P 500 index was up 1.41 points at 4,524.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.14 points to a record close of 15,309.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.32 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up nine cents at US$68.59 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 23.8 cents at nearly US$4.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.10 at US$1,816.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 9.7 cents at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.