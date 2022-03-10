S&P/TSX composite rises despite soaring U.S. inflation and failed talks over Ukraine

TORONTO -

Commodity sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher even as U.S. markets were hurt by news that inflation soaring to a 40-year high last month and talks between Russia and Ukraine going nowhere.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 88.47 points to 21,581.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.18 points at 33,174.07. The S&P 500 index was down 18.36 points at 4,259.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.58 points at 13,129.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.27 cents US compared with 78.00 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$2.68 at US$106.02 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 10.5 cents at US$4.63 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$2,000.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.