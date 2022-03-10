S&P/TSX composite rises despite soaring U.S. inflation and failed talks over Ukraine

A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on March 10, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on March 10, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MORE Business News