TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended its best half-year start in decades as it posted a sixth straight month of gains to climb 15.7 per cent to date in 2021.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed the month of June and second quarter down 5.44 points to 20,165.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 210.22 points at 34,502.52. The S&P 500 index was up 5.70 points to a record close of 4,297.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.39 points at 14,503.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.68 cents US compared with 80.75 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 49 cents at US$73.47 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$8 at US$1,771.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.45 cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.