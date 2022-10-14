S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?

The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.

There's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season. Is now the time to buy airline tickets? (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?

If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.