S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also down
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and technology sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.53 points at 20,128.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 232.76 points at 33,714.34. The S&P 500 index was down 43.56 points at 3,955.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 170.57 points at 11,069.37.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 compared with 73.90 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was down US$1.76 at US$75.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$5.48 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,786.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.83 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.