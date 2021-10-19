S&P/TSX composite climbs past 21,000 for the first time, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO -

Strong performances from tech and financials led Canada's main stock index to a record close as it topped the 21,000 mark for the first time, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.62 points at 21,086.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 198.70 points at 35,457.31. The S&P 500 index was up 33.17 points at 4,519.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 107.28 points at 15,129.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.93 cents US compared with 80.78 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 75 cents at US$82.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 10 cents at nearly US$5.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,770.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$4.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.